Armenian President will forward draft decree on dismissing of Army Chief to Constitutional Court

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The President of the Republic considers the urgent resolution of the political crisis over the issue of dismissal of the Chief of the General Staff of the RA Armed Forces Onik Gasparyan.

For that purpose, meetings were held with the Prime Minister, Colonel-General Onik Gasparyan and the highest command staff of the Armed Forces. The Prime Minister’s reasons for not accepting the President’s objections to the draft dismissal decree were examined.

It is obvious that the current situation is the result of disagreements among political and military figures in the post-war and post-war period, sometimes with highly personalized approaches. The legally problematic interpretations, legal practice, and possible gaps in the law, which are the basis for objecting to the signing of the decree, cannot be ignored.

In his previous statements, the President of the Republic stressed that the soonest settlement of the issue within the framework of the Constitution is of primary importance for the security and stability of Armenia, Artsakh, the absolute necessity of preserving the statehood, preventing further division of society, restoring public unity, restoring public solidarity. to reach the final solution.

The President of the Republic decided not to sign the draft decree.

At the same time, guided by Article 169, Part 1, Clause 4 of the Constitution, the President of the Republic will apply to the Constitutional Court with a separate application “On the status of military service” in 2017. with the request to decide the issue of conformity of the RA law of November 15, 2006

Adhering to his commitment, the President of the Republic will continue the steps aimed at further stabilization of the situation, calling on everyone, using the institution of the President as a platform, to negotiate to find a comprehensive solution to all existing problems.

