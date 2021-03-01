Polish politician offers himself in exchange for Armenian POWs in Azerbaijan

Polish politician Tomasz Lech Buczek, who actively presented Azerbaijan’s war crimes in Artsakh from the very beginning of the 2020 war, has sent a letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, offering himself in exchange for Armenian prisoners of war (POWs).

“In the name of eternal truth, faith and love for others. In the name of humanism, I propose the President that my person, Tomasz Lech Buczek, be exchanged for Armenian prisoners of war detained, humiliated and tortured in Azerbaijan. With the condition of their immediate release,” the letter said.

There are over 300 desperate families waiting for them, Buczek noted.

Earlier in February, the politician sent the first copy of his publication about the Azerbaijani war crimes against the Armenians of Artsakh during the recent war to Aliyev and a number of world leaders, including Emmanuel Macron and Joe Biden.

Panorama.AM