NAS warns Armenian authorities against removal of experienced commanders

Armenia’s National Academy of Sciences (NAS) issued a new statement on Monday amid the deepening political crisis in the country.

“After the signing of the tripartite statement on November 9, 2020, the Armenian authorities not only did not take serious measures to get the country out of the difficult geopolitical situation, but also deepened the ongoing crisis through new not far-reaching steps,” the academy said.

According to NAS, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s move to petition the president to sack the chief of the Armenian army’s General Staff in the wake of a demand of the military’s top brass for his and his cabinet’s resignation, in fact, “poses a threat to the fragile peace in the region, the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Armenia and Artsakh, whereas today the Armenian army continues to be the main guarantor of the security of the Armenian people.”

“Deeply aware of the seriousness of the situation, we urge the authorities to refrain from taking steps to remove experienced commanders who enjoy the trust of the people and the military from office and to blame them for the failure in the [recent Artsakh] war,” the statement read.

