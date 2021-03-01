EU ‘strongly welcomes’ full entry into force of agreement with Armenia

Chair of the Delegation for relations with the South Caucasus, MEP Marina Kaljurand, and the European Parliament’s Standing Rapporteur on Armenia, MEP Andrey Kovatchev, issued a joint statement on the entry into force of the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) on Monday, March 1.

“The Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement between the EU and Armenia fully enters into force today. We strongly welcome this important step in our relations, creating a solid basis for the further deepening of our cooperation.

“Citizens and businesses of both Armenia and the EU have already benefitted from the provisional application of parts of the agreement. Its full application and effective implementation will bring more benefits, in particular as regards advancing Armenia’s modernisation and reforms. Especially in the current difficult period for Armenia, we stress the value of our partnership and we look forward to working together to fulfil the potential of this new level of our ties,” the statement reads.

Panorama.AM