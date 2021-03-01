Armenia’s Security Council calls on President to sign the decree on dismissing the Army chief – Public Radio of Armenia

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The Armenian Security Council has strongly condemned all attempts to involve the Armed Forces in the political process.

“The Constitution of the Republic of Armenia clearly defines the inadmissibility of involvement in the political processes of the Armed Forces, the fact of being under civilian control,” the Council said in a statement.

“According to the law, the proposal to appoint or dismiss the Chief of the General Staff of the RA Armed Forces as a person holding a position of higher military service is based on the discretion of the head of the government,” the Council stated.

“Recognizing that, in accordance with the Constitution, the President of the Republic, as the most important institution pursuing the observance of the Constitution, has a discretionary alternative authority in the field of the Armed Forces to appoint and dismiss the highest command staff of the Armed Forces, the Security Council proposes to the President of the Republic to satisfy the proposal of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia to dismiss the Chief of the General Staff and sign the relevant decree,” the statement reads.

