Working group on Karabakh to hold a meeting on March 1

MOSCOW, February 28. /TASS/. The next meeting of the trilateral working group (Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia) on Nagorno-Karabakh at the level of deputy prime ministers will be held on March 1 in a video conference mode, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Alexey Overchuk told reporters the results of the third meeting of the working group.

“The parties agreed to hold the next meeting of the working group via a videoconference on March 1, 2021,” he said.

At the recent meeting, the parties discussed the implementation of agreements on transport and economic relations concluded between the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia, Vladimir Putin, Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan.

“At the meeting, the guidelines of joint work, arising from the implementation of paragraph 9 of the statement of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia and the President of the Russian Federation dated November 9, 2020, as well as paragraphs 2, 3, 4 of the statement of January 11, 2021 were considered,” Overchuk said.

“The parties discussed the reports of the expert subgroups on rail, road and combined transport, as well as on the aspects of control such as safety, border, customs, as well as sanitary, veterinary, phytosanitary and other types of control,” he added.

According to the Deputy Prime Minister, during the meeting, it was recommended to take an inventory of international treaties on transportation concluded within the CIS and international treaties concluded with third countries.

Overchuk noted, that the working group decided to finalize the draft report, envisaged by the leaders’ statement of January 11, 2021. This document includes the list and schedule of measures to restore and build new transport infrastructure facilities necessary for organizing, implementing and ensuring the safety of international transport.

TASS