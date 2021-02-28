Shushi Carpets: A Treasure in Yerevan

Carpets from Artsakh (Karabakh) are now part of the Alexander Tamanyan National Museum-Institute. The Armenian carpets were taken out of the city during the 202 Artsakh War on November 1 by their owner Vartan Astsatryan. There, they were on display at the Shushi Carpets Museum. Seeing that the war was getting closer, Vartan Astsatryan quickly arranged for their transfer to Yerevan to save a bit of treasure from the city.

During an exhibition on February 20, the National Museum in Yerevan displayed 71 carpets from all over Artsakh – from Martuni, Askeran, Hadrut and of course, Shushi.

CIVILNET