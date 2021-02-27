We need agenda: Armenian FM on perspectives of dialogue with Baku

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Yerevan does not refuse from dialogue with Baku, but an appropriate atmosphere and agenda need to be formed, Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

“We never refuse to meet. However, any meeting, if its organization is not an end in itself, must meet certain criteria. First of all, we are talking about creating an appropriate atmosphere, forming a specific agenda,” Aivazian said, answering the question is whether a meeting with the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister is possible and whether negotiations are underway to organize a meeting of the leaders of the two countries.

According to him, it is equally important that the meetings take place “if the other side has the ability to negotiate.”

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu