Vazgen Manukyan: There is one solution Armen Sarkissian can offer

“The President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian can come up with only one solution – send back Pashinyan’s decree on dismissing the Chief of General Staff with objections,” Vazgen Manukyan, the opposition candidate for the post of the interim prime minister, told reporters at Baghramyan avenue, where the opposition is holding a rally to demand Pashinyan’s resignation.

When asked to clarify what he meant in his Friday remarks that the Army should resist, Manukyan replied: “I believe, Armen Sarkissian will return the document with objections, otherwise Aliyev’s prediction will come true – that is Armenia is dead and may never recover. I believe Armen Sarkissian will make the right decision. If this doesn’t happen, then the Army should disobey unlawful orders,” stressed Manukyan.

The opposition leader also called on Police and the National Security Service to stand next to the Army and support it.

Panorama.AM