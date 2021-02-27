Russian, Armenian defense ministers discuss situation in Nagorno-Karabakh

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and his Armenian counterpart Vagharshak Harutyunyan have discussed over the phone the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday, according to TASS news agency.

“During the conversation, the two sides discussed issues of bilateral cooperation, the current situation in the region and the areas where Russian peacekeepers perform tasks in Nagorno-Karabakh as well as other issues of mutual interest,” the ministry said.

It is reminded that prior to that, the two ministers spoke over the phone on February 25. According to the Armenian Defense Ministry, at that time Shoigu and Harutyunyan discussed the domestic political situation in Armenia.

