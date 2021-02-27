Draft Decree on Resignation of the Chief of the General Staff Sent to the President Again

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan again sent a draft decree on the resignation of Chief of the General Staff Onik Gasparyan to President Armen Sarkissian, Pashinyan wrote on his Facebook, News.am reports.

The President decided to return to the Prime Minister’s Office the draft decree on the resignation of the Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces with objections. This decision is not conducive to resolving the current situation, the PM said.

“In accordance with the established procedure, I am again sending a petition for the resignation of the Chief of the General Staff to the President of the Republic, expecting that it will be signed in accordance with the established procedure,” PM added.

