Unpacking the Quasi-Coup with Eric Hacopian (Part II)

2021-02-26

Political analyst and CivilNet host Eric Hacopian goes over the events of February 25, and the political aftermath. From international reactions to what this says about the state of Armenia, Eric gives his take on these and other issues.

CIVILNET

