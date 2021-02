Episode 56: From Armenia to America Part 2

Jeff King continues his conversation with two Armenian Genocide descendants to hear their story and to discuss the current political climate in Turkey. Jeff sits down with Anahit Khosroeva, a genocide scholar, to talk about her unique position as an Assyrian-Armenian genocide descendant as well as the insight of her work studying genocides.

