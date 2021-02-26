Aronian says he has to leave Armenia amid ‘broken promises’ by current authorities

GM Levon Aronian has announced his decision to leave Armenia and switch to the U.S. due to “broken promises” by the current authorities.

“Last year was very difficult for all of us – a pandemic, a war and in my case a personal misfortune and the state’s absolute indifference to Armenian chess. I was faced with the choice between quitting the job I love and moving to a place where I would be appreciated,” the chess star wrote on Facebook.

“After waiting for the fulfillment of the promises of the incumbent authorities for more than a year, I realized that I had to make a breakthrough decision to leave my native country,” he said, stating every year of expecting change is a waste of time in his career.

“I am sincerely proud to have had the honor of significantly contributing to the greatest achievements of Armenian chess by winning three Olympic gold medals, gold at the World Chess Championships, two World Cups, as well as achieving a number of individual and team victories. I think it is clear that in chess it is not possible to achieve heights without a great deal of hard work and state support,” Aronian said, highlighting third President Serzh Sargsyan’s support to Armenian chess.

However, Aronian says Armenia’s new government turned away from chess in general and him personally.

“After the 2018 revolution, the new government promised to continue this line, but the promise was limited to a year of partial support, after which it stopped. During that time, new statesmen who were completely unaware of sports entered the chess arena and, attributing our success to them, began to establish themselves, even resorting to blackmail. They managed to divide the united chess family and turn the sector into chaos,” he said, adding all his efforts to stop the destructive decisions concerning chess failed.

The GM says he has received many attractive offers from various countries over years, including from the great U.S. philanthropist, chess lover Rex Sinquefield, who repeated his offer to move to the United States every year.

“I always justified my refusal by saying that what my country was doing was priceless for the development of chess and no material value could be compared to the respect that chess players enjoyed in Armenia.

“I would like to express my gratitude to respected Rex Sinquefield for still believing in me. Thanks also to Fabiano Caruana, America’s strongest player, for supporting me and sharing my decision to be teammates. I am very grateful to my family, friends and all the people who know my principles and understand me,” he wrote.

Levon Aronian also assured that he remains strongly connected to his homeland and will continue to do everything possible for the country even from afar.

