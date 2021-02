Armenian-made strike drone designed to hit targets at a long distance (video)

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Minister of High-Tech Industry Hakob Arshakyan has presented a strike drone of Armenian production designed to hit targets at a long distance.

State tests of the device are underway at the moment.

Other new developments of the Armenian military-industrial complex of similar scale will be presented in the near future.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu