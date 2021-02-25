US embassy urges to resolve political situation in Armenia through dialogue

The US embassy in Armenia issued a statement urging to resolve a political situation through dialogue.

The US embassy is closely following current events in Armenia, including statements from relevant stakeholders, they noted urging all parties to show calm, restraint and ease tensions peacefully and without violence.

The United States while promoting democratic reforms in Armenia, underlines the importance of democratic institutions and processes in resolving political differences through dialogue, the statement added.

