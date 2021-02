Unpacking the Quasi-Coup with Eric Hacopian

Political analyst and CivilNet host Eric Hacopian speaks to CivilNet and unpacks the events of February 25. Eric gives his take on Pashinyan’s speech, the rallies that took place, and whether this was actually a coup.

https://www.civilnet.am/news/2021/02/25/Unpacking-the-Quasi-Coup-with-Eric-Hacopian/420802