Seyran Ohanyan: When army and people are united, success is inevitable

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan must step down immediately, former Defense Minister Seyran Ohanyan said at an opposition rally on Baghramyan Avenue in central Yerevan.

Ohanyan again accused the premier of misrule, which led the country to a difficult situation.

“He divided the society into “black and white”, “new and former” groups, failing to realize that after all success always comes in governing the country, when political elites replace each other, and using the positive aspects of each other draw up the socio-economic activities of the country,” Ohanyan said.

Speaking about the demand of the Armenian army’s top brass for the resignation of Nikol Pashinyan and his government, the former minister said: “When the army and the people are united, success is inevitable. This is not an attempted coup, because it is the people’s will to change the government. Naturally, there are people who support the current authorities, there are people who are confused and who have not yet realized what our country has come to. They are also our compatriots.”

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2021/02/25/Seyran-Ohanyan/2458891