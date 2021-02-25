Putin and Pashinyan discuss situation in Armenia

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held phone talks and discussed the situation in the republic, president’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov noted.

The telephone conversation took place at the initiative of the Armenian side.

“The situation in Armenia was discussed … Putin spoke in favor of maintaining order and tranquility in Armenia, resolving the situation within the framework of the law,” the press secretary said.

“The head of the Russian state also called on all parties to restraint,” he added.

