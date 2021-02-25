President has not signed Pashinyan’s decree on relieving Chief of the General Staff of his duties

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has received the decree of PM Nikol Pashiyan on relieving Onik Gasparyan of his duties as the Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces.

As the Administration of the President told the media, the president has not signed the decree yet.

To note, Pashinyan sacked the Chief of the General Staff shortly after the top military leadership Armenia demanded the resignation of the Prime Minister and his government in a statement on Thursday.

