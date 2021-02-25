 İçeriğe geçmek için "Enter"a basın

OSCE Chairperson-in-Office concerned with latest developments in Armenia

2021-02-25

Siranush Ghazanchyan

OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Sweden’s Foreign Minister Ann Linde has expressed concern over the latest developments in Armenia.

“Concerned with the latest developments in Armenia. I urge all parties to act peacefully in respect of OSCE commitments on democratic processes and the rule of law. The situation must be resolved without violence,” she tweeted.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu

