Opposition supporters continue to block main thoroughfare in Armenian capital

YEREVAN, February 25. /TASS/. Hundreds of supporters of Armenia’s oppositional Homeland Salvation Movement continue to block the main thoroughfare near the parliament building in the country’s capital of Yerevan, demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, a TASS correspondent reported.

“We will stay here until lawmakers come to the parliament building and vote to dismiss Pashinyan,” opposition leader Vazgen Manukyan said earlier.

Protesters used trash cans and benches to build barricades and set up tents to spend the night. Some of the opposition leaders remain with protesters, while others are holding consultations on further action.

However, the situation in Yerevan is generally calm, police are not intervening.

Pashinyan and his supporters carried out a march in Yerevan earlier in the day. However, the prime minister later called on everyone to return home and urged the opposition to engage in political consultations.

On Thursday, the supporters and opponents of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan took to the streets in Yerevan following a statement by the country’s General Staff, which demanded the resignation of the prime minister and the government. Pashinyan slammed the demand as a coup attempt and announced his decision to dismiss Chief of the General Staff Onik Gasparyan. According to the Armenian Constitution, it is the country’s president that appoints and dismisses the General Staff’s chief. However, if the president fails to uphold the prime minister’s decision, it will automatically take effect in 15 days. The Armenian presidential administration said that the president had received Pashinyan’s proposal but had not signed it yet. Meanwhile, the Armenian Defense Ministry issued a statement saying that it was unacceptable to involve the Armed Forces in political processes.

TASS