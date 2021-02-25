Kim Kardashian enjoys first night out as a single woman after filing for divorce from Kanye West (photos)

She’s newly single and ready to mingle after calling it quits on her nearly seven year marriage.

And Kim Kardashian looked positively stunning as she stepped out for dinner at Beverly Hills hotspot Matsuhisa on Tuesday night, her first big night out since filing for divorce from Kanye West last week, the Daily Mail reports.

The 40-year-old reality star is said to have showcased her sculpted physique in a skintight dress while enjoying a girls’ night out with sister Kourtney, her best friend La La Anthony and former assistant, Stephanie Shepherd.

