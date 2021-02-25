Harutyunyan, Shoigu discuss situation in Armenia

Siranush Ghazanchyan

On the initiative of the Russian side, Armenia’s Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan had a telephone conversation with Russian defense Minister, Army General Sergey Shoigu.

The Defense Ministers of the two strategic allies discussed the situation in Armenia.

During the telephone conversation, they also referred to the mission carried out by the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno Karabakh, as well as to a number of other issues of mutual interest.

