Dutch Parliament urges Government to apply maximum efforts for the repatriation of Armenian PoWs

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The Dutch Parliament has adopted a motion initiated by Martijn van Helvert calling upon the Government to apply maximum efforts for the repatriation of Armenian PoWs and civilians held in Azerbaijan.

The motion notes that Azerbaijan often classifies Armenian prisoners of war as terrorists, and cites many eyewitness accounts, as well as Azerbaijani videos on social media indicating to torture, humiliation and showing violence against imprisoned Armenian soldiers and civilians.

Taking note of the fact that Azerbaijan is delaying the transfer of Armenian prisoners of war, the Parliament calls on the government to make maximum efforts bilaterally and multilaterally for the release or transfer of Armenian prisoners of war and civilians held in Azerbaijan.

