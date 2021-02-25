BREAKING: Armenia’s Armed Forces Demand PM and Government’s Resignation, In Possible Coup

By Emilio Luciano Cricchio

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia has released a statement demanding the resignation of the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and the government, raising fears of a military coup.

“The Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, the government, will no longer be able to make adequate decisions in this critical situation for the Armenian people,” the statement read.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces expressed its “resolute protest” against the dismissal of the First Deputy Chief of the General Staff who was recently dismissed at the request of the Armenian PM.

“In such difficult conditions for the country, such a decision is an anti-state, irresponsible step,” the statement went on to say.

The General Staff’s statement continued, “The Armed Forces patiently tolerated the “attacks” aimed at discrediting the Armed Forces by the current government, but everything has its limits.”

The statement concluded by saying that they are warning against the use of force against people whose children died defending Armenia and Artsakh, and that “the Army has always been with the people.”

Pashinyan soon after released a statement himself, saying that he considers the statement by the General Staff to be an attempted military coup.

He then went on Facebook live saying, “I am inviting all our supporters to Republic Square right now. I will address the public live in the near future.”

In picture: Onik Gasparyan, Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces

CIVILNET