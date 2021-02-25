Artsakh’s President Calls for Calm and Offers his Mediation

By Emilio Luciano Cricchio

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan has released a statement on Facebook urging all parties to show sobriety and common sense, as an apparent military coup reportedly is taking place.

“I am ready to conduct a mediation process to overcome the political crisis in Armenia,” stated the Nagorno-Karabakh president.

The statement went on to say, “Our defeat will be much deeper and fatal. The blood we have shed is enough, now is the time to put an end to the crises.”

The General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces issued a statement demanding the resignation of the Prime Minister and the government.

Nikol Pashinyan considered the statement of the General Staff an attempt at a military coup; he called on his supporters to gather in the Republic Square.

CIVILNET