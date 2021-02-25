Armenian, Russian FMs discuss latest developments in Armenia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed hope for a peaceful settlement to the situation in Armenia in a phone call with his Armenian counterpart Ara Aivazian, emphasizing that Moscow viewed the latest developments as an internal affair of Yerevan, TASS reported.

“Ayvazyan reported on the latest developments in the republic. The Russian side emphasized that we consider the situation to be an internal affair of Armenia, and expect that it will be settled peacefully,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a report circulated after the phone call.

The General Staff of Armenia’s Armed Forces demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his government on Thursday, stressing that the cabinet is incapable of taking adequate decisions in a critical situation. Pashinyan called the demand a coup attempt, urging his supporters to gather at Yerevan’s Republic Square.

