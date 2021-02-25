Armenian ombudsman: Any development leading to increase in tensions must be avoided

Armenia’s Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) Arman Tatoyan says that the situation in the country requires exceptional efforts from all to ensure solidarity and absolute respect for human rights.

“Any development leading to an increase in tensions must be avoided,” he wrote on Facebook on Thursday.

His comments came after the Armenian military demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his government due to the current situation.

Shortly after, Pashinyan dismissed Chief of the General Staff Onik Gasparyan, saying the statement by the top military officials is “nothing but an attempt of a military coup d’etat” and urged his supporters to gather at Yerevan’s Republic Square.

The opposition Homeland Salvation Movement also urged supporters to rally at Liberty Square in Yerevan to voice support for the army’s top brass.

“The authorities, first and foremost law enforcement agencies, are obliged to be guided exclusively by the rule of law and strictly ensure the protection of human rights in the country.

“We need vigilance and solidarity more than ever in these responsible days,” Tatoyan said.

Panorama.AM