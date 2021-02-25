Armenian general staff doubles down on call to PM, government to quit

Earlier on Thursday, the General Staff issued a statement demanding resignations of the prime minister and government

YEREVAN, February 25. /TASS/. The Armenian Armed Forces General Staff has reaffirmed its call, demanding that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his government step down according to a statement.

“The Armed Forces General Staff statement from February 25 was not guided by anyone or made under anyone’s pressure. It is a clear conviction and position of generals and officers whose sole goal is to save the fatherland in this crucial moment. We reaffirm our clear position,” the statement reads.

Earlier on Thursday, the Armenian Armed Forces General Staff issued a statement demanding resignations of the prime minister and government in light of the current situation and recommending that the use of force should be avoided. The general staff also noted, “the prime minister and the Armenian government are no longer able to make adequate decisions in this crisis and the crucial situation for the Armenian people.” The statement was signed by Chief of the General Staff Onik Gasparyan, his deputies and heads of departments.

Pashinyan slammed the demand to quit as an attempted military coup and announced his decision to sack the chief of the general staff. Armenian constitution stipulates that the president appoints and dismisses the chief of the general staff as advised by the prime minister. However, if the president refuses to sign the prime minister’s proposition, it automatically enters into force in 15 days. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian’s office already informed that he had received Pashinyan’s proposal but hadn’t signed it yet.

TASS