Armenian exhibits set for IDEX 2021 display ‘have not reached Abu Dhabi’ – prime minister

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan started the Thursday cabinet meeting with unpleasant news, saying that the Armenian-made defense equipment to be showcased at the biennal Abu Dhabi International Exhibition & Defense Conference (IDEX-2021) “has not reached its destination”.

Pashinyan said that an internal investigation has been launched to “hold the culprits accountable”.

“Based on the results of the internal investigation, those responsible will be called to account – should [any of] our officials turn out to have improperly fulfilled their tasks,” he told the cabinet members.

Tert