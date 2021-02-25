Armenian Church calls for prudence, urges to refrain from civil clashes

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin has issued a statement, expressing concern over the ongoing developments in the country and calling on people to show prudence, responsibility, not to give in to provocations, to refrain from civil clashes.

“In this post-war crisis situation, when the homeland faces numerous political, economic, social challenges, accusations, and constant calls for political revenge, national unity and security are endangered,” the Mother See said.

The statement comes after the General Staff of the Armed Forces called on Prime Minister to step down. The latter called it an “attempted military coup.”

The Mother See considers the further aggravation of the situation inadmissible and destructive, calling on people to show prudence, responsibility, not to give in to provocations, to refrain from civil clashes.

The Church also urges the President, the Prime Minister, the National Assembly Speaker, members of the government, all citizens and leaders of all political forces to seek solutions to the difficult situation at the negotiating table for the sake of our homeland and people.

