We sent 18-year-old soldiers to the front to defend us but failed to take care about them – Nairi Sahyan

“The Armenian spirit is at risk, as the science and culture are being systematically destroyed, which is the result of the policy run by current leaders,” expert in literature Abgar Apinyan stated at a discussion organised by Tovmasyan Foundation on Wednesday. The event brought together arts and culture representatives to discuss actual topics in the sector and the state policy on culture.

Playwright Liana Antaranyan, present at the discussion, reminded there were honour and respect during the previous authorities. “Over the past three years we were humiliated. This disaster knocked on our doors three years ago when he shut down the ministry of culture,” said Antaranyan, speaking of PM Pashinyan and the ruling force. She called on all colleagues to go to street and stand bu the people in their struggle to remove the authorities. “They have no right to live in our country as they caused whatever damage they could, the issue is about having a state or not, since we are facing the risk of losing the motherland. Go to the square!” said the playwright.

Nairi Sahyan, the son of prominent Armenian poet Hamo Sahyan, in turn, spoke of the Armenian culture, comparing it to a wall, which has been built over centuries by input from generations.

“What are we witnessing in culture today? The generations who actually built that wall are ignored. How I see the future of our culture? We should be a fertile soil to get the God’s kindness.” Sahyan noted , adding that people should be governed by those who have compassion, love their motherland and are ready to sacrifice themselves for it.

“We sent 18-year-old guys to the front to defend us but failed to care about them and are unable to defend them to date. We are constantly failing to do what we ought to do,” stressed the poet.

