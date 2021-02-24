Sarkissian Considered Tackling the Issues of Returning Armenian POWs at the Meeting with Rustam Muradov

President Armen Sarkissian received Lieutenant General Rustam Muradov, the commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh. Colonel Andrey Grischuk, the military attaché of the Russian Embassy in Armenia, and Boris Avagyan, the special representative of the President of Artsakh, also participated in the meeting.

General Muradov informed the President of Armenia on the implementation course of the tasks given to the peacekeepers, emphasizing the warm attitude of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh towards the Russian servicemen.

President Sarkissian praised the activities of Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh and wished them success in their service.

The interlocutors discussed issues related to the return of Armenian prisoners of war and civilians held on the Azerbaijani side, the finding of those reported missing, and their transfer to the Armenian side. Armen Sarkissian considers the Azerbaijani hindering of search operations unacceptable and resolving such highly sensitive and vital matters – urgent.

During the discussion, they also referred to the demarcation and delimitation processes on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. President Armen Sarkissian stressed the importance of protecting Armenia’s borders and especially the security of border communities.

Armedia Information, Analytical Agency