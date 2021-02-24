Microsoft adds Armenian to its Translator

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Microsoft has added nine new languages for text translation in Microsoft Translator: Albanian, Amharic, Armenian, Azerbaijani, Khmer, Lao, Myanmar, Nepali, and Tigrinya.

The addition is dedicated to International Mother Language Day, held annually on February 21st by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to promote linguistic and cultural diversity and multilingualism.

With the addition of these nine new languages, Microsoft Translator text translation is now available in 83 different languages, with additional dialects being available in languages like French and Portuguese and multiple writing systems being available in languages like Chinese and Serbian.

These languages are available now in the Microsoft Translator apps, Office, and Translator for Bing to translate text to or from any of the 83 languages

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu