Karagheusian PHCC stepping up to health challenges

At a time when vulnerable communities in Lebanon are overwhelmed with compacted crises exasperated by the global pandemic, PHCCs not only play a vital role in providing attainable basic health care services, but are also on the frontline of awareness raising at the local level on COVID-19 preventive measures and the criticality of vaccination for all to contain the pandemic.

“The number of patients visiting us increased to a record of 500 patients daily during these difficult times, and all benefit from free of charge basic health care services,” said Serop Ohanian, manager of the Karagheusian Primary Health Care Center in Bourj Hammoud.

“Through our solid partnerships, we are able to ensure sustainable primary health care to as many vulnerable people as possible, ensuring high quality of care.”- Serop



As part of the commitment to Leave No One Behind, UNDP, in partnership with the US and Netherlands, rehabilitated the Karagheusian PHCC, enabling the expansion of its operations to more than double its original capacity, allowing 23 doctors to work simultaneously in 23 rooms established within the scope of the intervention.

“I choose to work here, commuting daily from the Bekaa, because it gives me the opportunity to help the largest number of vulnerable people of all ages.” – Meghety

“We never turn away patients, we do our best to attend to everyone in need and conduct PCR tests to those who have COVID-19 symptoms whenever possible,” said Meghety, a registered nurse at the PHCC.

With the launch of the national COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Lebanon, all eyes are on PHCCs across the country to join the vaccination efforts in an aim to speed up the process and reach as many people as possible within the shortest time possible. When the time comes, Karagheusian is ready to step up to the challenge with its dedicated staff and adequate rehabilitated safe spaces.

https://www.lb.undp.org/content/lebanon/en/home/stories/karagheusian-phcc-stepping-up-to-health-challenges-.html