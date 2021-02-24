Artsakh: Life With Azerbaijanis in Shosh

The Shosh community in the Askeran region of Artsakh (Karabakh) has become a border village as a result of the 44-day war. Shosh is located right across from the now Azerbaijani controlled city of Shushi. The basement of the village school served as a shelter for the residents and the soldiers during the war. From the school play yard, one can clearly see Shushi’s Ghazanchetsots Cathedral, bombed twice by Azerbaijan during the war.

Today, Azerbaijani military and civilian cars constantly pass through the village.

“Our job is to educate the children, but the state must be the guarantor of security,” Hamlet Harutyunyan, the school principal, tells CIVILNET.

CIVILNET