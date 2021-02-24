Armenian President Receives EU Special Representative for South Caucasus

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian received the delegation led by European Union’s Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The meeting was also attended by Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin.

The meeting sides discussed the post-war situation, the security and stability in the region. Mr. Klaar reaffirmed the EU’s support to the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship and the peaceful settlement process of the Karabakh conflict.

President Sarkissian touched upon the humanitarian problems, stressing the need of quick and immediate return of the Armenian prisoners of war from Azerbaijan, as well as the search for missing in action and their transfer to the Armenian side.

As for the new challenges caused by the war, the Armenian President talked about the demarcation processes, especially the security of bordering communities of Syunik province.

At the meeting the officials also discussed the Armenia-EU partnership agenda, the future cooperation opportunities and the productive partnership.

Armedia Information, Analytical Agency