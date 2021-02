Armenian cultural center opens in Erbil

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The solemn opening ceremony of the Armenian cultural center took place in Erbil Citadel today, the Armenian Consulate General reports.

The ceremony was attended by Armenia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Artak Apitonyan, Iraqi Kurdistan Minister of Culture Mohammed Saeed Ali, Armenia’s Ambassador to Iraq Hrachya Poladyan, Armenia’s Consul General in Erbil Arshak Manukyan.

Earlier today the Armenian Consulate General was opened in Erbil.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu