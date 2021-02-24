Aram Harutyunyan: Nikol Pashinyan’s rule has a ‘Bayraktar effect’ on Armenia

Nikol Pashinyan and his wife Anna Hakobyan appear to have ‘Bayraktar effect’ on Armenia, the Chairman of National Unity party Aram Harutyunyan told a press conference on Wednesday. Harutyunyan recalled the PM’s favorite phrase about ‘laying down on asphalt`, adding people can now perceive what the PM meant.

“In reality, he laid our soldiers down on asphalt. He led some 5-6 thousand sons to death and buried,” said Harutyunyan, recalling also the PM’s speech in parliament on September 17, where Pashinyan stated that whatever the outcome of the war would be we should not recognize ourselves as defeated.

Harutyunyan also pointed to the title of the book authored by Pashinyan “The Other Side of the Earth” which, per him, is no coincidence. “He turned the country upside down and eliminated all our achievements, yet we have the chance today to pull ourselves together and recover,” stressed the speaker.

Panorama.AM