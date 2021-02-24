ANCA welcomes Alex Manoukian as newest addition to DC team

WASHINGTON, DC – The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) welcomes Alex Manoukian as a new and powerful addition to its professional staff in the nation’s capital.

“The ANCA is proud to have Alex Manoukian join our team of professionals in Washington, DC,” shared ANCA Chairman Raffi Hamparian. “Across many ANCA programs, we offer ladders of success for emerging Armenian American professionals. We are confident that Alex is going to build on these ladders to help young leaders reach their full potential,” Hamparian added.

Manoukian, who is studying toward a bachelors degree in government with a minor in Arabic at Georgetown University, will serve as the organization’s Director of Programs. He will steward the expansion of the ANCA’s signature youth initiatives – the Leo Sarkisian Internship and the Hovig Apo Saghdejian Capital Gateway Program, as well as Rising Leaders, an innovative multi-day series of interactive seminars to introduce college-age Armenian Americans to Washington, DC.

“I’m excited to join the ANCA Washington DC team as Programs Director,” said Manoukian. “I look forward to working with students and recent graduates across the US to share the incredible resources that the Hovig Apo Saghdejian Capital Gateway Program and Leo Sarkisian Internship have to offer – both in terms of career development and pro-Armenian advocacy. Whether it’s expanding the Armenian American presence professionally in politics, policy, and media or increasing our collective voice in Congress and State Capitols across the US – today’s Armenian youth are the game changers who will take Armenian advocacy to new heights. And the ANCA is ready to work with them every step of the way,” concluded Manoukian.

Born in Beirut, Lebanon, Manoukian attended Mesrobian Armenian Catholic High School and the Melankton & Haig Arslanian Djemaran, prior to moving with his family to Montebello, CA, where he studied at Armenian Mesrobian School in Pico Rivera. He belongs to his local Armenian Youth Federation (AYF) DC “Ani” senior chapter, serves as a member of the AYF Eastern Region Central Executive, and is active in the Armenian Relief Society (ARS), the Armenian General Athletic Union (Homenetmen), Hamazkayin Armenian Cultural Association, Georgetown Armenian Students Association and Soorp Khatch Armenian Apostolic Church. He is fluent in Armenian and Arabic.

The ANCA’s Hovig Apo Saghdejian Capital Gateway Program, Leo Sarkisian Internship Program, and newer initiatives like ANCA Rising Leaders and the Maral Melkonian Avetisyan Fellowship empower the next generation of Armenian Americans by training university students as effective advocates and helping recent graduates start promising policy, political, government and media careers in Washington, DC.

Now in its 35th year, the Leo Sarkisian Summer Internship has trained hundreds of community leaders during annual intensive eight-week programs designed to give them the tools necessary to effectively advance issues of concern to the Armenian American community on the federal, state, and local level. Former interns hold leadership positions in the ANCA and across the Armenian community. The Summer 2021 program will take place virtually from June 14th to August 6th. For more information and to apply, visit anca.org/internship. The application deadline is March 31st.

Established in 2003, the Hovig Apo Saghdejian Capital Gateway Program (CGP) has placed hundreds of recent college graduates in full-time positions in the White House, Congress, Federal agencies, World Bank, think tanks, media outlets and other influential organizations. Alumni give back through the CGP Advisory Committee, which leverages the ANCA’s influential political network to assist program fellows. Mentorship, enrichment seminars, and networking events featuring alumni and Washington DC’s seasoned public policy professionals are staples of the program. The Spring session of the Gateway Program is set to begin on March 31st. To learn more and apply, visit anca.org/gateway.

ANCA

Armenian Weekly