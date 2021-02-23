Why Armenian Military Equipment Samples Didn’t Reach the Abu Dhabi Expo

Due to logistical issues, samples of Armenia’s military equipment did make it to Abu Dhabi in time for IDEX-2021, an international defense exhibition and conference, Armenia’s Ministry of High-Tech Industry said Monday.

IDEX is a program for the Middle East North Africa countries, aimed at showcasing the latest defense technology across land, sea, and air sectors. It’s a platform to establish and strengthen relationships with government departments, businesses, and armed forces throughout the region, according to the organizer’s website.

There was buzz online about Armenia’s section at the conference being empty, with negative comparisons being drawn to the Azerbaijani section. Many blamed the Armenian government for not properly preparing for this major expo which is a chance to establish partnerships and attract investments.

In response, the Ministry issued a statement, clarifying the reason for the empty booth.

“Regarding Armenia’s participation in the IDEX-2021 international military-industrial exhibition, in particular, the absence of exhibits in the pavilion of Armenian companies, we want to clarify the following: The transfer of the exhibits was organized in advance, with the calculation that the items would be in place within the set period, before the opening of the exhibition,” the Ministry said in a Facebook post.

An official investigation was launched to find out the circumstances of what happened.

Despite the hurdles, Armenian companies are working effectively to present themselves properly at the exhibition, according to the Ministry.

CIVILNET