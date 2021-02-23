Obituary: Dr. Chahin Movses Chahbazian

Chahin Movses Chahbazian, MD. (Chahé or Chah) passed away peacefully on February 10, 2021, with family by his side. It was complications from Covid that took him from his adored family and friends.

He was born in the Armenian Christian village of Kessab, in Syria, on Nov. 17, 1929, to Marie (Hekimian) and Movses Chahbazian. He earned his Medical degree at American University of Beirut in Lebanon in 1956, and then began a two year Residency in Radiation Oncology in Colorado Springs at Penrose Cancer Hospital under the tutelage of Juan Del Regato, MD. Chahé later became Medical Director of that exemplary training hospital, where he taught scores of doctors from around the world.

Chahé married Barbara Haddock in 1958 after an arranged meeting that her grandparents and his parents devised. It was love at first sight. They had three children, Arminée, Aram, and Massis, and eventually six grandchildren, Shaun, Alex, Taleene, Zela, Mya, and Eva and one great granddaughter, Mia.

The family moved to Orange County in 1974 to be closer to all families and Kessabtzis. Chahé opened his private practice offices in Fountain Valley and Anaheim and practiced for some 30 years, helping hundreds of Cancer patients with a compassionate bedside manner. He loved gardening, raising vegetables every year. He went bird hunting for many years with his Kessabtzi buddies. And, he made beautiful landscape paintings which he generously shared with friends and family.

Chahé was a true gentleman; honest, generous, hospitable and dedicated to his family, his patients and his staff. He was a proud Armenian, humbly living and teaching core values and respect for fellow humans. He retired to Fallbrook in north San Diego county in 1991, where he and Barbara were still living happily when he passed away.

Chahé will be missed by all who knew him. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, if folks wish, they might donate to the Kessab Educational Association at PO Box 371507, Reseda, CA. 91335 to honor Chahé. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

