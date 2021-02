Armenians and Azerbaijanis on the Same Road in Kornidzor, Syunik

In the now border village of Kornidzor in the Syunik region, Azerbaijani border guards moved their positions forward. In response, Armenians also moved up. In the village, the residents are aware that their adversary is only a few kilometers away and a scenario where Azerbaijani soldiers might enter their community is real.

CIVILNET