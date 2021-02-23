Armenian Ambassador briefs Rep. Sherman on post-war situation

Siranush Ghazanchyan

On February 23rd Varuzhan Nersesyan, Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to the United States of America, held a virtual meeting with Congressman Bred Sherman (D – California).

Ambassador Nersesyan briefed about the situation around Nagorno Karabakh after the 44-day war and emphasized the issue of prisoners of war, civilians and other detainees captured by Azerbaijan.

Interlocutors touched upon further development of economic and political cooperation between Armenia and USA.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu