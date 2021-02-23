Ara Saghatelyan Bears the State Feeling Inside, for it One Should Have Relevant Upbringing, Skills, Experience, While Today We are Living Under the Rule of Ill-Mannered – Karen Bekaryan

This whole farce will blow, political analyst, co-founder of Quartet Media Karen Bekaryan said outside the NSS building today where experts in anti-Azerbaijani propaganda are carrying out action in support of ex-head of NA staff Ara Saghatelyan arrested days ago, Aysor reports.

“But I will tell you, it will not end up with blowing only, I want our whole law enforcement system, especially the sector related to this baking, sewing process of sewing, baking know the following – it will not just end up with blowing,” Bekaryan told the reporters.

He noted that Ara Saghatelyan bears the state feeling inside.

“For it one should have relevant upbringing while today we are living under the rule of ill-mannered, for it one should have experience, skills, passed way…have real biography and in it something connected with the state, the country,” the political analyst said.

He stressed that Ara Saghatelyan will calmly look into the eyes of his child while many people will hear “curse from their child.”

The political analyst noted that today the Armenian people are living one of the bitterest pages.

“Today the authority is in the hands of people without any values and homeland,” Bekaryan said.

Armedia Information, Analytical Agency