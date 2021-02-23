3,977 people died of Covid-19 in Armenia since the beginning of the outbreak

Armenia has confirmed 166 new cases of coronavirus in a 24-hour period, bringing the national tally to 170,672 as of 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 24, the Ministry of Health reports.

231 more patients have recovered from the disease with the total number of recoveries now standing at 162,329.

The COVID-19 death toll has increased by 4 to 3,977. Three patients carrying the virus died from other causes in the past 24 hours. The total number of such cases is 806.

The number of active cases is 4,366. As many as 710,201 tests have been performed in the country since the disease outbreak.

Panorama.AM