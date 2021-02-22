Luis Almagro calls for release of Armenian POWs

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Secretary General of the Organization of American States (OAS) Luis Almagro has called for release of all Armenian prisoners of war.

“We urge immediate release of prisoners of war and civilians captured during the recent war,” Almagro tweeted after his phone conversation with Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian.

I spoke with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia @MFAofArmenia @Aivazian_Ara on cooperation between that country & #OAS and the humanitarian situation in #Artsakh. We urge immediate release of prisoners of war and civilians captured during the recent war. https://t.co/9Vh5omRCx2 — Luis Almagro (@Almagro_OEA2015) February 21, 2021

Minister Aivazian briefed the the OAS Secretary General on the humanitarian situation in Artsakh resulting from aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan.

As a priority, the Armenian Foreign Minister and the OAS Secretary General stressed the urgency of repatriation of prisoners of war and captured civilians.

