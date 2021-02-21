Yezidi National Union to elect new chairman – Public Radio of Armenia

The Yezidi National Union will elect new President during a congress to held in Yerevan on February 22.

The election will be preceded by the screening of a documentary dedicated to the late chairman of the National Union of Yezidis Aziz Tamoyan.

The film tells about the patriotic activities of Aziz Tamoyan, who was elected in 1988 and headed the organization for about 33 years, as well as about Armenian-Yezidi friendship.

The film will be followed by video messages from the heads of international Yezidi organizations who were unable to attend the conference.

Special messages were sent by the spiritual leader of the Yezidis, Emir of Shangal Mir Nasif Bin Daud, the head of the Yezidi community in Canada Mirza Ismail, and the commander of the Yezidi military unit from Iraq Ali Isa (Khal Ali). The video messages of the heads of Yezidi structures in Germany, Sweden, France and Russia will also be streamed.

The new chairman of the Yezidi National Union will then be elected by a majority vote of the members of the presidency of the Yezidi National Union. The only candidate is Aziz Tamoyan’s grandson Khdr Hajoyan (Tamoyan).

President of the union Aziz Tamoyan died on January 3 aged 83.

Aziz Amari Tamoyan was born on July 1, 1933, in the village of Amo, Shahumyan region (now Zovuni village, Kotayk region, RA).

On September 30, 1989, he was elected chairman of the National Union of Yezidis of the Republic of Armenia, and in 1997 he became chairman of the National Union of Yezidis.

