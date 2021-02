Monument dedicated to Armenian genocide centenary exhibited in Tuscany, Italy

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The monument “Armenian Mother” created by sculptor Vigen Avetis and dedicated to the centenary of the Armenian genocide, is currently exhibited in front of the Municipality of Cavriglia in Tuscany, the Armenian Embassy in Italy informs.

The sculptor created the image of a mother, who protects her children in the four sides of the world.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu